Vinod Kambli disagrees with Sourav Ganguly's selection theory

After the Indian selectors announced the squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was taken aback on seeing a few names missing and felt that the MSK Prasad led panel should pick the same players for all formats of the game to build rhythm and confidence.

Ganguly was surprised to see Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane's names missing from the squad list. Here's what the former captain had to say on the selection for the Windies tour.

"Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci"

However, former cricket Vinod Kambli strongly disagrees with Ganguly's selection theory and felt the players should be chosen as their prowess, citing England and Australia as examples.

"I believe in horses for courses. We need to choose the best players for the format & play them. It will help #TeamIndia preserve players & with the big pool of players at our disposal, the mgmt can then utilize players for bigger series. England & Australia are prime examples."

The Indian selectors brought in new faces in the T20I squad, with pacer Navdeep Saini and spinner Rahul Chahar being called up. Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar also make their way in along with Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested for the three-match T20Is but will feature in the ODIs.