Treat it like Test match, register outright victory: Anil Kumble on fight against coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/ANIL KUMBLE Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble drew Test cricket analogy with the coronavirus pandemic.

Former India skipper Anil Kumble on Saturday said that the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic is like a Test match which all the citizens of the country have to play together and emerge victorious.

"If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It's like a Test match, cricket Test matches are of five days. But this has been longer," Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"Cricket Test matches consist of two innings each, but this can be even more. So don't be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough.

"We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory," he added.

Over 1,900 people have so far lost their lives in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has been in lockdown since March 24 and it is now slated to end to May 17.

The former leg-spinner also urged people to diligently follow the instructions given by the authorities and be responsible in their behaviour so that the corona warriors, who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, are not burdened.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, police. All of you have been doing a great job," Kumble said.

"They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage