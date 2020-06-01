'To moments that matter': Suresh Raina posts throwback picture with MS Dhoni

Image Source : TWITTER/IMRAINA Suresh Raina on Monday posted a throwback picture with former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday posted a throwback picture with MS Dhoni as he seemed to reminisce the old days. The duo plays together for Chennai Super Kings and has been an integral part of Team India for many years.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "To Moments that matter #throwback."

Under normal circumstances, the duo would've represented Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled for March 29-May 24. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced an indefinite suspension to the tournament.

The international cricket has also come to a standstill, putting further uncertainty over the future of MS Dhoni with the Indian team. The former Indian captain was set to make a comeback to professional cricket with the IPL.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri, too, had earlier said that Dhoni's performances in the IPL would play a key role in deciding his international future. (ALSO READ: 'He's sleep-talking about PUBG too': Sakshi opens up on Dhoni's love for gaming)

It has been reported that the IPL can take place in the October-November window later this year, if the T20 World Cup (in Australia) is shifted to next year. A decision on the fate of the global tournament is expected to be taken next week in the ICC Board meeting.

Earlier, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi interacted with Chennai Super Kings on their official Instagram account on Sunday, where she revealed her three favourite moments of Dhoni.

" "When he got honoured, the Padma Bhushan (first). Second, when he got his honorary rank as a lieutenant colonel and then the World Cup 2011 (triumph)," she said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage