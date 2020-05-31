'He's sleep-talking about PUBG too': Sakshi opens up on MS Dhoni's love for mobile gaming

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI In an Instagram live with Chennai Super Kings, Sakshi talked about MS Dhoni's love for gaming.

Among many other things, MS Dhoni is also an avid gamer. Many a time, the former Indian captain has been clicked playing games on his mobile and PlayStation with fellow teammates. His wife Sakshi has now opened up on Dhoni's love for gaming, saying that the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman even 'sleep-talks' about PUBG nowadays!

In an interaction with Chennai Super Kings on their official Instagram profile, Sakshi Dhoni talked about a range of topics. Opening up on Dhoni's love for gaming, Sakshi said that he has a 'thinking brain', and gaming acts as a 'stress-buster' for Dhoni.

"It's like a stress buster for him. He has a thinking brain. He plays Call of Duty and PUBG, it helps him divert his mind," Sakshi said.

"He plays PUBG a lot. The game has now entered our bedroom! Sometimes it's difficult when we are talking to each other because he would talk to me and then put on his headphones and would start talking to the players in the game!

"It's a good thing. But he's sleep-talking about PUBG too nowadays." (ALSO READ: Sakshi sharply reacts to #DhoniRetires trend on Twitter)

MS Dhoni has been away from social media ever since cricket came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the former Indian captain, along with daughter Ziva has made regular appearances in his wife's Instagram posts over the past few weeks.

There has been significant discussion over Dhoni's future in international cricket. Earlier this week, a Twitter hashtag '#DhoniRetires' trended on top, which prompted Sakshi to quash the rumours. She, however, deleted the tweet later.

Dhoni hasn't made an appearance for India ever since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. He was set to make his comeback to professional cricket with the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the tournament stands postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

