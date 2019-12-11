Prithvi Shaw makes statement with 3rd fastest double ton in Ranji Trophy history

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw made a statement on Wednesday as he slammed a destructive double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game against Baroda.

Shaw added to his stock after having scored 66 in the first innings by smashing a 179-ball 202. His innings was laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, to underline his credentials.

Shaw scored his double ton off 174 balls and it was the third fastest double century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. The fastest was belongs to now India head coach Ravi Shastri off 123 balls while Rajesh Borah is second in the list with 156 balls.

The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had earlier announced his return to competitive cricket by scoring a 32-ball fifty for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament last month.

Shaw had celebrated in a 'bat does the talk' manner after reaching his half century, and on Wednesday the highly-rated U-19 World Cup winning captain got emotional.

Mumbai had put up a total of 431 in the first innings and declared at 409/4 in the second essay replying to Baroda's 307 on Day 3 of the contest.

Shaw had made a superb start to his Test career against the West Indies last year when he struck a century on debut and scored another half-century in the second Test. But after he was suspended for failing the doping Test, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma have made the Test opening slots their own with brilliant displays in the home series against South Africa and West Indies.