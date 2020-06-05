'One of the most destructive openers in Test history': VVS Laxman heaps praise on Virender Sehwag

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman paid tribute to Virender Sehwag, saying that his 'self-belief and positivity' was 'mind-boggling' and 'contagious'.

In his ongoing series of tweets where he is paying tribute to his former Indian teammates, VVS Laxman on Friday talked about Virender Sehwag. Heaping praise on the swashbuckling opener, Laxman said that the player had 'immense self-belief and positivity'.

"Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, Virender Sehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru's immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious," Laxman said in a tweet.

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive openers in the sport, Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is.

Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious. pic.twitter.com/BDOGoSV0FN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2020

He is the first Indian to breach the 300-run mark in a single Test innings - doing so on two occasions, against Pakistan and South Africa respectively. He has scored 8,586 runs in Tests and 8,273 runs in ODIs.

Sehwag also held the record for the highest individual score at the time in ODIs when he slammed 219 against West Indies in Indore in 2011. Rohit Sharma went on the break the record in 2014 when he slammed 264 against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Laxman has also paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage