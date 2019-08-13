Image Source : GETTY IMAGES What is the best part about playing at Lord's? Tim Paine has a 'delicious' answer

Australia are getting ready for a tough test at the Home of Cricket for the second Ashes Test against England from August 14 after managing to break the hoodoo at Edgbaston. But, captain Tim Paine it seems is enjoying his time out there and wants to keep it light ahead of the mega-showdown.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the Australian captain was asked what is it that makes Lord's such a special place to play at and he had an interesting answer.

"It might be the lunches. I'm not too sure, the lunches are fantastic," Paine said when asked what the thing about playing at Lord's.



Lord's is known to have quite a menu for its matches and they share pictures of that on their Twitter handle regularly, which even prompts fans want to be a part of the 'feastful' occasion.

😋The Lunch menu looks as delicious as always in the Players' Dining Room!



What would you choose? 🤔#LoveLords#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/KymPMZPRCo — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 24, 2018

Nine years since making his Test debut at the same venue, Paine is now returning to Lord's as the captain of the Australian cricket team but the day is still vivid in his memory.

"They do a little bit, as you're walking through the gates. I've been here a number of times since (2010), but I still remember coming through those gates the first time," said Paine when asked about his first memories of the ground.

"It's one of those grounds, you get a similar sort of feeling I reckon – whether you've been here ten times, one hundred times or it's your first time. I probably know a few more things now than I did then. I know one thing is that I certainly take it in a lot more now and enjoy what I'm doing," he added.

However, despite all the familiarity, it is still not easy going for him at Lord's.

"A little. As you walk up the stairs and you see all the legends on the wall, that’s intimidating. But we are looking forward to another, hopefully, great atmosphere," Paine said when asked if he is intimidated at Lord's.

But, Australia's recent record at Lord's should give him some joy. In their last 10 Tests at Lord's, the home side have won five, lost four and drawn once. Australia have defeated them once out of the four occasions with a 405-run win in 2015.

And, on Wednesday, when he leads them out again, Paine would hope that the team carries out the good work from Birmingham and pin the Englishmen back further in the five-match series.

Australia currently lead England 1-0 in the five-match series.