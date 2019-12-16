Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Auction: Three players Delhi Capitals could target

Until this time last year, they were the Delhi Daredevils – a team which almost always had the potential, but with blatant predictability that it won’t do justice to it. Then came the new owners and gave the side a new name – Delhi Capitals. Money was infused in the franchise and significant changes were made in the dugout.

It reflected in the management’s decision-making in the auctions, which had been questionable over the years. The side brought in Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad on a transfer, before investing in players like Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma, all of whom made contributions in the Capitals’ impressive outing in IPL 2019. The side finished as second runners-up, losing their play-off game against Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the auctions for the 2020 season, DC surprised a few as they released a host of overseas stars including Chris Morris, Colin Munro and Colin Ingram. As the Capitals gear up for a crucial IPL auction, let’s take a look at three players Delhi Capitals could look at to bolster their squad:

Jimmy Neesham – Base Price: Rs.50 Lakh

The Kiwi all-rounder may have shined in international colours but his IPL record has been underwhelming, to say the least. He played only one season in the league (2014), and incidentally, he represented the Delhi franchise. In four games, he scored 42 runs and took a wicket.

Five years is a long time, however, and Neesham has raised his stock since. After being in-and-out of the international side for a significant period of time, the all-rounder shined for New Zealand at the World Cup, playing a key role in steering the side to the final. He played a crucial role with the bat and emerged as a handy bowler who could deliver key blows at crucial moments for the side.

He was recalled in the side in the shortest format of the game during the series against England last month, and didn’t disappoint in the three T20Is he played.

While DC have largely secured the top-4 spot with an extra Indian batsman reserved for a fifth place, Neesham could be a perfect fit at the lower-middle order to play the role of a finisher – a position Chris Morris assumed during his time at the side. As a bowler, he provides a option for a third/fourth pacer in the side.

Sheldon Cottrell – Base Price: Rs. 50 Lakh

He may have drawn the eyeballs from his ‘salute’ celebration at the 2019 World Cup, but it isn’t the only thing which sets him apart. Cottrell’s ability at deception was on full show during the ongoing limited-overs series against India, and the left-arm bowler has continued to trouble the host side’s batsmen throughout his spells.

His economy rate has been impressive in the three-match T20I series, and his variations in pace have often put the Indian batsmen in a fix. In 22 T20Is, Cottrell boasts of a decent economy rate of 8, while taking 30 wickets.

Trent Boult may have not been the perfect fit for a pitch like Delhi’s, but Sheldon Cottrell could be an efficient partner for Kagiso Rabada for the franchise.

Ishan Porel – Base Price: Rs. 20 Lakh

The 21-year-old youngster impressed for the Bengal side at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. Porel took seven wickets in as many games for the side, but his economy rate was a staggering 5.66. He bowled 24 overs throughout the tournament, conceding only 136 runs. He clocks the speeds of over 140kph regularly, which puts him in a list of rare exceptions among uncapped fast bowlers.

The Bengal quick was also in fine form for the side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. He could fill the gap for an Indian pacer who could partner Rabada and Cottrell/Keemo Paul in the DC lineup.