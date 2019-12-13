IPL 2020 Auction: 186 Indians, 143 overseas players to go under the hammer

A total of 332 players will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League [IPL] 2020 Player Auction and it will start at 15.30 IST in Kolkata on December 19. A total of 997 players had initially registered but the list was trimmed down by the eight franchises and a shortlist was submitted.
A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in Kolkata next Thursday.
The highest base price like always remains INR 2 crore and comprises of seven overseas players in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews.
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction with a base price of INR 1.5 crore while other Indian big names like Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at INR 1 crore.
This will be the last mini auction before teams re-assemble from the scratch in 2021 ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL.