India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan script world record after Rajkot T20I

Cyclone Maha was among the talking point heading into the second T20I at Rajkot, but most remained unaware of cyclone Rohit that left Bangladesh destructed on Thursday. With a sensational and blazing 85, Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in skipper for the series at home, helped India script an emphatic eight-wicket win and subsequently level the series at 1-1.

After the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a modest 153 for six in 20 overs, Indian openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan took the hosts off to a comfortable start. While Rohit was the aggressor, Dhawan played the role of the anchor and the pair carved a flurry of sixes and fours to take India within touching distance of the target at the half-way mark itself. The pair scored 113 runs by the end of the 10th over with Rohit notching up his 22nd fifty-plus score in the format - the joint-most by a player in T20Is along with Virat Kohli.

Five deliveries later, Aminul Islam dismissed Dhawan for 31 runs off 27 deliveries laced with four boundaries. The opening partnership ended at 118 runs. It was their fourth century-plus stand in T20I cricket, as they surpassed the previous record of three, scored by the pair of Shane Watson-David Warner, Martin Guptill-Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill-Colin Munro.

Rohit departed an over later, falling to the same bowler and walking back for 85 runs off 43 deliveries. India required 29 runs more when the skipper departed. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul gave the finishing touches to India's record 41st run chase in the format - the most ever by a T20I side - as they scripted an eight-wicket win.

"Always know this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that. I never underestimate the opposition, particularly the bowlers... all these years I have only tried to do my best when I have the bat in my hand. I knew the conditions were perfect and there was no turn on offer, all I wanted to do was remain stationed and tonk the ball," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.