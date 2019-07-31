European Cricket League: Romanian bowler has most bizarre bowling action and Mark Waugh feels he would be hard to hit. Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Romanian bowler has most bizarre bowling action and Mark Waugh feels its hard to hit. Watch

The European Cricket League is underway and it has already garnered some attention thanks to Romania's Pavel Florin.

Florin, a bowler by trade, caught the eye of the netizens for his bowling action which involved only one hand and was seen bowling looping deliveries but the batsmen couldn't take advantage of it either.

The 40-year-old gave away 13 runs off his over.

Twitter, however, had a good laugh and Australia legend Mark Waugh felt that these deliveries would be very hard to hit.

"I reckon that would be very hard to hit," tweeted Waugh.

I reckon that would be very hard to hit. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 30, 2019

Just get behind the line. Stay light on your feet. Head still. High elbow. Oh wait.. — cricBC (@cricBC) July 30, 2019

You can do all that 5 times before you face that delivery — NoEasyDay (@nishils2000) July 30, 2019

So ÿoure telling me I have a chance — diggin deep (@crackerwoody) July 30, 2019

However, Florin took it in a sporting way and replied in the thread as well.