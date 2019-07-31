Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. European Cricket League: Romanian bowler has most bizarre bowling action and Mark Waugh feels he would be hard to hit. Watch

European Cricket League: Romanian bowler has most bizarre bowling action and Mark Waugh feels he would be hard to hit. Watch

Pavel Florin caught the eye of the netizens for his bowling action which involved only one hand and was seen bowling looping deliveries

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 8:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

Romanian bowler has most bizarre bowling action and Mark Waugh feels its hard to hit. Watch

The European Cricket League is underway and it has already garnered some attention thanks to Romania's Pavel Florin.

Florin, a bowler by trade, caught the eye of the netizens for his bowling action which involved only one hand and was seen bowling looping deliveries but the batsmen couldn't take advantage of it either.

The 40-year-old gave away 13 runs off his over.

Twitter, however, had a good laugh and Australia legend Mark Waugh felt that these deliveries would be very hard to hit.

"I reckon that would be very hard to hit," tweeted Waugh.

However, Florin took it in a sporting way and replied in the thread as well.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAshes 2019 | Coach Langer locks in Khawaja, Pattinson in XI for opening Test Next Story  