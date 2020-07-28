Had plenty of starts, but didn't kick in: Jason Holder reckons lack of runs let West Indies down

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Windies skipper Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder looked clueless when asked about the journey West Indies team incurred since their Southampton winner earlier this month. Windies were a win away from historic feat heading into Manchester a fortnight back, but lost the Wisden Trophy to England following a 269-run defeat in the decider and subsequently losing the series 1-2. But Holder primarily put forth the lack of runs or the inability to convert the starts that stood as the difference between the two sides.

"Not quite sure what changed (after Southampton). Didn't get the runs we were looking for. Had plenty of starts. Got 40s, 30s but didn't kick on. In contrast, when Stokes got in and some of their players got in they went big," Holder said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper then talked about the workload and the team selection, saying that he wanted to pick the best team, the one that won them the first Test. But Holder wants to wait and contemplate as he gets a clearer vision of the 2020 calendar. But he centered his point around the lack of runs from the batsman.

"Won the first Test, so wanted to play our best team (for the second Test). Still considered workloads. Was just one of those decisions where we backed our best team. Will wait and see what happens with the calendar. Not sure what's going to happen. Looking at the actual cricket itself, need our batsmen to get runs. Can't ask bowlers to do much more than what they've done so far," Holder added.

West Indies are yet to know whom they will face next, no matter the format, while England await the Ireland ODI series following by the Test series against Pakistan.

