Dinesh Chandimal returns as Sri Lanka name 22-member Test squad for New Zealand series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Chandimal

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal makes a return to the side after Sri Lanka named a 22-member preliminary squad for the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand which begins August 14.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the Lankans, however, the 22-member squad will later cut short to 15 men.

Chandimal was dropped for Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa, where they created history by winning their first-ever Test series earlier in February this year.

Sports Minister Harin Fernando, who also holds the Telecommunication and Foreign Employment Ministry, on Tuesday announced three members that will function as national selectors for Sri Lanka Cricket for a year. The three members for the role of national selectors are: Ashantha de Mel - Chairman, Vinothen John and, Chaminda Mendis.

Apart from Chandimal, spinners Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera were recalled along with Lahiru Kumara and Danushka Gunathilaka. Niroshan Dickwella, who was left out of the World Cup and Bangladesh series squad, has been recalled as well.

Sri Lanka have already white-washed Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series and will host the Kiwis in their first appearance after the 2019 World Cup final.

Sri Lanka Preliminary Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando