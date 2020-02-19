Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dimitri Mascarenhas re-joins Middlesex as T20 bowling coach

Former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas will be re-joining Middlesex as specialist T20 bowling coach for the next two years.

"I loved my time last year and felt we made some progress on the bowling front and as a team," said Mascarenhas in an official statement.

"The opportunity to work with Stuart Law and Nic Pothas, two International level coaches, is extremely exciting and brilliant for my development.

"The squad is very similar to last season and I'm sure we can make a huge play for the finals again. I can't wait to join up with the squad and continue what we started last year," he added.

He was initially appointed to the Middlesex coaching staff by Stuart Law early last summer and played a significant role in the turnaround of Middlesex's white-ball fortunes, helping the club reach the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast for only the second time since Middlesex lifted the trophy in 2008.

Since finishing his playing career in 2014, a move into coaching has seen Mascarenhas fulfil coaching roles with former New Zealand domestic side Otago, at the Big Bash with the Melbourne Renegades, with the New Zealand national side, and domestically in England with Essex.