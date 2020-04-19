Image Source : TWITTER:@ICC 14 years ago: Jason Gillespie the batsman steps up with double century, posts highest score by night-watchman

It was exactly 14 years ago when Jason Gillespie did the unthinkable with the bat in Test cricket. The fast bowler channelised his inner batsman to hit a double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He still holds the record of the highest individual score (201) as a night-watchman in Test cricket.

It was the second Test match of the series between Bangladesh and Australia. The hosts were restricted for 197 in the first innings by Aussies bowling line-up. The visitors lose their star opener, Mathew Hayden, just before the close of the day's play. Captain Ricky Ponting decided to send Gillespie to save some wickets for the next day.

Gillespie showed the grit and determination saved his wicket on day's end. On day 4, the paceman was in different mood and played some excellent cricketing shots which brought joy to the Australian dressing room. Gillespie carried-on the momentum and was unstoppable as he played 425 deliveries and slammed unbeaten 201. In his one in a decade inning, Gillespie hit 26 fours and two sixes.

Gillespie and Michael Hussey (182) masterclass guide Australia to a massive 581/4 decl in first innings. The visitors took a lead of 384 runs in first innings and later the fierce Australia bowling line-up bowled out Bangladesh on just 304. Australia won the match by an innings and 80 runs and clinched the series 2-0.

Gillespie was chosen Man of the match and series for his outstanding effort. Gillespie 201-run unbeaten knock was stitched with every cricket fan. He formed a lethal trio with Glenn McGrath and Bret Lee, which trouble opposition batsmen for many years. The lanky pacer finished his career 259 wickets in 71 Tests and 142 scalps in 97 ODIs.

