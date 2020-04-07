Live Streaming, SUPER PINK MOON 2020: When and where to watch the biggest full moon Live

SUPER PINK MOON 2020: A supermoon rises in the sky tonight, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. The Super Pink Moon 2020 offers a spectacular sight, giving a visual treat to the stargazers. But where will you be able to catch the most sought-after sight? While some will be able to catch glimpses of the scientific phenomenon, some might have to watch it online when several platforms will be streaming the event -- Super Pink Moon 2020.

SUPER PINK MOON - WHY IS IT CALLED SO

According to Old Farmer's Almanac, April's full moon often corresponds with the springtime bloom of a pink wildflower called Phlox Subulata. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full. But don't the name trick you. The moon won't look pink but it may appear more golden as it rises above the horizon. This is caused by an effect in the atmosphere.

SUPER PINK MOON 2020: WHEN WILL THE BIGGEST MOON BE VISIBLE LIVE

Super Pink Moon 2020 will peak at around 10.35 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). In India, the moon would be viewed the best at around 8.05 am on April 8. The moon will appear on the eastern side from where it will rise. So, those having an east-facing window with a clear view of the sky can witness the supermoon event from their establishments. However, those who fail to see the moon rise can see the moon set the next morning.

LIVE STREAMING, SUPER PINK MOON 2020: WATCH LIVE

SLOOH: If a direct view of Super Pink Moon 2020 is not visible to you, visit Slooh, a YouTube channel, to watch one of the most extraordinary celestial events of the year. Slooh will begin live streaming of the rare event 7.30 pm (5AM IST) onwards.

VIRTUAL TELESCOPE PROJECT: In addition, Virtual Telescope Project will also have the live streaming of the Super Pink Moon 2020.

WHEN WAS THE FIRST SUPERMOON OF 2020

The first supermoon of 2020 occurred between February 7 to 9 and was popularly called 'Snow Moon'.

WHEN IS THE NEXT SUPERMOON OF 2020

The year 2020 will have a total of four supermoons, the phenomenon when the moon appears larger and brighter in the sky. The last supermoon will occur on May 7.