Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs first earth bound orbit 

First earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday at 2:52 pm, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds.

First earth bound orbit raising maneuver for #Chandryaan2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today (July 24, 2019) at 1452 hrs (IST) as planned

For details please see https://t.co/Ejb5Jkyh30#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 24, 2019

The second orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on July 26 at 01:09 hrs (IST).

Earth bound maneuvers for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft are planned to be executed from today onwards.

The spacecraft is scheduled to reach Moon by Aug 20,2019#ISRO pic.twitter.com/oKqClljzrc — ISRO (@isro) July 24, 2019

The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 22.

At exactly 2.43 p.m, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent into space from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

The 43.4 metre tall, 640 ton rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for as the hero in the successful film lifts a heavy lingam, it carries the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbour.

ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets so far. The first carried Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment in December 2014. The second and third GSLV-Mk III carried communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 in February 2017 and November 2018 respectively.

GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission in 2022.

