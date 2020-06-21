Skywatching tips from NASA to witness summer traingle, summer solstices, other celestial events in June

Image Source : NASA JET PROPULSION LABORATORY Celestial events to watch in June.

The world today is witnessing the first solar eclipse of 2020 watching our Sun turning into a 'Ring of Fire'. The celestial event is visible across countries in Asia, Africa, Australia. Surya Grahan 2020 is also visible in India as people witness the event last till 2 pm on Sunday (today). However, Solar Eclipse 2020 is not the only celestial event that will excite sky-gazers this year, as there are three other happenings that are taking place, especially in the month of June.

Summer Triangle

Summer Triangle is another celestial event which is taking place in the month of June. This happens when three stars at a far distance from each other form a triangle. It is made from the combination of three bright starts namely Vega -- 25 light-years away from earth, Deneb -- 2,600 light-years away from earth and Altair -- 17 light-years away from earth.

Summer Solstices

Solstices is a phenomenon that takes place twice a year. In summers, it is called summer solstices and in winters, it is called winter solstices. During either of the two times in the year, the summer solstice and the winter solstice, when the sun reaches its highest or lowest point in the sky at noon, marked by the longest and shortest days.

Morning planets

During the second week of June, look towards the sky in the pre-dawn sky to spot Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars and a slim crescent moon in the line up with the moon ending up just below mars. The event took place on June 13.

Video by: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

ALSO READ | Solar Eclipse 2020: Best photos of Surya Grahan 'Ring of Fire' from India and world

ALSO READ | Solar Eclipse 2020: Don't even try watching it through X-ray sheet, sun-glasses or water reflection

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage