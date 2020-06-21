Solar Eclipse 2020: Don't even try watching it through X-ray sheet, sun-glasses or water reflection

Image Source : ANI Solar Eclipse 2020 visible in United Arab Emirates as seen in the skies of Dubai. The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 am. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

Solar Eclipse 2020: The annular solar eclipse is one of the most exciting celestial phenomena the world is watching today. It is the first Surya Grahan of 2020 which is pulling sky-watchers, other observers. However. though being an exciting astronomical event, people sometimes try to dare and take risks to watch the solar eclipse through naked eyes, x-ray sheets, or water reflection. However, no matter where you are, people must safety precautions to watch the eclipse safely.

There is no part of an annular eclipse during which it is safe to look directly at the sun. People should use a proper solar filter or an indirect viewing method during all phases of the eclipse.

According to NASA, even if only a tiny silver of the Sun is visible around the moon's edge, that's still enough to cause damage to your eyes.

United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 AM. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/EAGWuVIdBO — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The solar eclipse started from around 9 am across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century. Astrologers said it a fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse.

Areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and more witnessed a partial phase of the annular solar eclipse from 9 am.

In the eclipse, the distance of the Moon and Earth will be larger than usual which means the moon will not be able to cover up the sun fully and will leave out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a "Ring of Fire".

PTI in a tweet informed that it is the last annular solar eclipse in India of this decade.

People can catch glimpse of the partially covered sun between 10 am and 2.28 pm as per the time differing as locations in India. The eclipse will continue for over three hours covering 84 per cent Sun. There are three types of solar eclipses - total, partial, and annular.

(With inputs from IANS)

