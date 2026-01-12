'India's Gen Z full of creativity; Yuva Shakti at forefront of nation-building': PM Modi Speaking at the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi, PM Modi also recounted the steps taken by the Centre for the youth and said his government has rolled out successive schemes for them with a 'clear focus'.

New Delhi:

Hailing the Gen Z for their creativity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian youth are at the forefront of nation-building. The capability of the Indian youth, the prime minister said, will become India's ability in the future and they will take the country to new heights.

Speaking at the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) in New Delhi, PM Modi also recounted the steps taken by the Centre for the youth and said his government has rolled out successive schemes for them with a 'clear focus'. Many opportunities have been created for the youth and they shouldn't shy from taking risks, he said.

"You have today taken the responsibility of achieving Viksit Bharat. In 2047, when 100 years of our freedom will be completed, that journey is important, and this is the time which is very important for you, it is a golden opportunity for you, your capability will be India's capability, your success will be take India's success to new heights," he said.

In his address, he also said that India celebrates National Youth Day on January 12 which is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, whose ideas he said are an inspiration to every youth. Swami Vivekananda's life is an inspiration and a guide to everyone and that's why January 12 has been selected as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the prime minister said.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership. This year, it was organised from January 9 to 12, which saw a participation of around 50 lakh youth across the country.

"The subjects you took for discussion, like women-led development, youth participation in democracy, the way you presented your thoughts on these serious topics, is appreciable, the way you put your thought, it shows that how much our Amrit generation is committed for Viksit Bharat, it also shows the mindset of Gen Z in Bharat, the Gen Z here is full of creativity, I want to congratulate you all for the success of this event," he said.

ALSO READ - 'India witnessing unprecedented certainty amid global uncertainty': PM Modi in Rajkot