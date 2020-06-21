Over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in India now, deaths at 13,254. Check statewise list

India coronavirus toll has crossed 4.10 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 4,10,461 including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 recovered and 13,254 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.
Maharashtra on Saturday notched single-day high of 3,874 coronavirus cases -- up from peak 3,827 a day earlier -- even as state capital Mumbai recorded its new high of 136 deaths in a day out of total 160 fatalities in the state. The state's death toll shot up from 142 a day earlier to 160 -- down by 18 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15, health officials said here.
With this, the state's death toll climbed to 5,984 and total corona cases shot up to 128,205, with a recovery rate of 50.04 per cent, the highest in the country.
The Delhi Government said on Saturday that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.
"100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|36
|0
|47
|Andhra Pradesh
|4240
|4111
|101
|8452
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|14
|0
|135
|Assam
|1856
|3039
|9
|4904
|Bihar
|1952
|5529
|52
|7533
|Chandigarh
|82
|316
|6
|404
|Chhattisgarh
|636
|1394
|11
|2041
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|42
|26
|0
|68
|Delhi
|23340
|31294
|2112
|56746
|Goa
|625
|129
|0
|754
|Gujarat
|6348
|18694
|1638
|26680
|Haryana
|4946
|5128
|149
|10223
|Himachal Pradesh
|235
|413
|8
|656
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2417
|3336
|81
|5834
|Jharkhand
|619
|1335
|11
|1965
|Karnataka
|3174
|5391
|132
|8697
|Kerala
|1450
|1568
|21
|3039
|Ladakh
|718
|117
|1
|836
|Madhya Pradesh
|2343
|8880
|501
|11724
|Maharashtra
|58068
|64153
|5984
|128205
|Manipur
|545
|232
|0
|777
|Meghalaya
|10
|33
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|131
|9
|0
|140
|Nagaland
|63
|138
|0
|201
|Odisha
|1310
|3534
|12
|4856
|Puducherry
|161
|118
|7
|286
|Punjab
|1176
|2678
|98
|3952
|Rajasthan
|2925
|11274
|337
|14536
|Sikkim
|45
|25
|0
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|24825
|31316
|704
|56845
|Telangana
|3363
|3506
|203
|7072
|Tripura
|505
|680
|1
|1186
|Uttarakhand
|824
|1450
|27
|2301
|Uttar Pradesh
|6092
|9995
|507
|16594
|West Bengal
|5126
|7865
|540
|13531
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9127
|9127
|Total#
|169451
|227756
|13254
|410461