Over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in India now, deaths at 13,254. Check statewise list

Image Source : AP People with COVID-19 symptoms wait outside a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India.

India coronavirus toll has crossed 4.10 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 4,10,461 including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 recovered and 13,254 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

Maharashtra on Saturday notched single-day high of 3,874 coronavirus cases -- up from peak 3,827 a day earlier -- even as state capital Mumbai recorded its new high of 136 deaths in a day out of total 160 fatalities in the state. The state's death toll shot up from 142 a day earlier to 160 -- down by 18 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15, health officials said here.

With this, the state's death toll climbed to 5,984 and total corona cases shot up to 128,205, with a recovery rate of 50.04 per cent, the highest in the country.

The Delhi Government said on Saturday that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.

"100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 36 0 47 Andhra Pradesh 4240 4111 101 8452 Arunachal Pradesh 121 14 0 135 Assam 1856 3039 9 4904 Bihar 1952 5529 52 7533 Chandigarh 82 316 6 404 Chhattisgarh 636 1394 11 2041 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 42 26 0 68 Delhi 23340 31294 2112 56746 Goa 625 129 0 754 Gujarat 6348 18694 1638 26680 Haryana 4946 5128 149 10223 Himachal Pradesh 235 413 8 656 Jammu and Kashmir 2417 3336 81 5834 Jharkhand 619 1335 11 1965 Karnataka 3174 5391 132 8697 Kerala 1450 1568 21 3039 Ladakh 718 117 1 836 Madhya Pradesh 2343 8880 501 11724 Maharashtra 58068 64153 5984 128205 Manipur 545 232 0 777 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 Mizoram 131 9 0 140 Nagaland 63 138 0 201 Odisha 1310 3534 12 4856 Puducherry 161 118 7 286 Punjab 1176 2678 98 3952 Rajasthan 2925 11274 337 14536 Sikkim 45 25 0 70 Tamil Nadu 24825 31316 704 56845 Telangana 3363 3506 203 7072 Tripura 505 680 1 1186 Uttarakhand 824 1450 27 2301 Uttar Pradesh 6092 9995 507 16594 West Bengal 5126 7865 540 13531 Cases being reassigned to states 9127 9127 Total# 169451 227756 13254 410461

