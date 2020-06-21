Image Source : INDIA TV Solar Eclipse 2020: Live Updates

Solar Eclipse 2020 marks one of only 5 such instances where a maximum solar eclipse will be visible for India in the next 100 years. The annular belt of the eclipse in India passes through cities like Joshimath and Dehradun in Uttrakhand, Sirsa in Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, but the eclipse can be seen from various other cities.

What is Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse is witnessed when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. During the Surya Grahan phenomenon, the image of the Sun is totally or partly obscured. In case of an annual solar eclipse, the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun. The phenomenon also blocks most of the sunlight, causing the Sun to look like an annulus (ring). An annular eclipse appears as a partial eclipse over a region of the Earth thousands of kilometres wide.

Watch Live Updates Here

06:42: Where in India will the Maximum Solar Eclipse be visible?

The rare eclipse on Sunday will be witnessed at its maximum from Joshimath—a city in Uttrakhand. The annularity belt of the eclipse—the region where the annular eclipse can be seen—will start from Rajasthan and pass through Haryana-Punjab-Uttarakhand. In addition to these places, Kurukshetra near New Delhi will also be able to witness the annularity. At the maximum time, nearly 98% of the solar disc would be occulted, which will lead to the formation of a Thin Ring of Fire in the sky.

Major Cities:

Joshimath - Uttarakhand

Kurushetra - Haryana

Sirsa - Haryana

Suratgarh - Rajasthan

Yamuna Nagar - Haryana

Dehradun - Uttarakhand

Image Source : X JUBIER India's annularity belt

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage