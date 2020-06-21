Solar Eclipse 2020: Dos and Don'ts you must follow while witnessing the 'Ring of Fire' India will witness a historic annular solar eclipse today. Such is the enormity of the eclipse that this is one of only 5 instances when India will witness a full solar eclipse in the next 100 years. So you must not miss the chance to experience the historic event. But you must also follow certain dos and don'ts if you do not want the Sun to permanently damage your eyes.

India will witness a historic annular solar eclipse today. Such is the enormity of the eclipse that this is one of only 5 instances when India will witness a full solar eclipse in the next 100 years. So you must not miss the chance to experience the historic event. But you must also follow certain dos and don'ts if you do not want the Sun to permanently damage your eyes. Dos Use special eclipse glasses or hand-hand solar viewers to watch the solar eclipse

Always check the glasses properly. If they are scratched or damaged, DO NOT use them. Don'ts Do not look at the Sun with naked eyes. It can lead to permanent damage to your eyes

look at the Sun with naked eyes. It can lead to permanent damage to your eyes Do not look at the Sun using sunglasses, binoculars, telescope or any other camera.