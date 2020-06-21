Image Source : ANI Solar Eclipse 2020: Delhites deprived of clear 'Ring of Fire' view due to overcast weather

The Solar Eclipse 2020 is well and truly showing its magnificent glares in the skies over India, but the resident of Delhi have been left disappointed as overcast weather deprives them of the clear view of the ring of fire. Earlier in the day, rains lashed out across the national capital and people feared that it might come to this.

The view can be seen in Delhi skies in bits and pieces and images haven't been as significant as those from some of the other cities like Dehradun or Amritsar.

This Solar Eclipse is significant in more ways than one. It will be one of only 5 such instances when an annular solar eclipse is visible in India. Considering the enormity of the situation, the disappointment among the residents of Delhi has lot of substance.

Some of the other parts of the country have witnessed amazing visuals as the Moon blocks the Sun's views and creates a beautiful 'Ring of Fire'. The best however, is yet to come with Joshimath city of Uttarakhand all set to be India's best view of Solar Eclipse 2020.

