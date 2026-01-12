Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid with immediate effect, club announce new coach Xabi Alonso has left Real Madrid by mutual consent with immediate effect, the club confirmed. Madrid praised the former midfielder’s legacy and values, and announced Alvaro Arbeloa, previously in charge of Castilla, as the new first-team head coach.

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid have officially confirmed the departure of Xabi Alonso as first-team head coach, bringing his tenure to an end by mutual consent. The decision was announced by the club through a formal statement, marking the conclusion of Alonso’s time on the bench after a period defined by transition and heightened scrutiny.

The club emphasised that the separation was amicable and grounded in mutual understanding between both parties. In its communication, Real Madrid underlined the deep respect and emotional connection shared with Alonso, highlighting his enduring status within the institution

“Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home,” Real Madrid said in their statement.

In the meantime, the club has also announced Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach. He has been in charge of Castilla since June 2025 and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's youth academy since 2020.

What triggered Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso’s separation?

Alonso was under immense pressure leading up to the Supercopa de Espana. The Spaniard wanted to play a certain brand of football and wanted to bring in a new possession-based culture to Santiago Bernabeu, but the players seemed not to be able to accept the change. On top of that, key injuries made it difficult for Alonso to find any sort of rhythm in La Liga.

Leading to the Supercopa de Espana, Xabi was given an ultimatum but Real Madrid defeated their city rivals Atletico de Madrid in the semis to progress to the final. In the summit clash against Barcelona, they struggled heavily in the first half, but managed to secure a 2-2 draw. In the second half, Raphinha scored a deflected goal to win it for the Catalonia side. That put the final nail in Alonso’s coaching career in Real Madrid.