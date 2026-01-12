Maharashtra civic polls: Thackeray brothers allege cash-for-vote, raise Marathi pride plank at Thane rally Targeting the Centre, Thackeray accused the Modi government of diverting Maharashtra’s resources to Gujarat, alleging that industries, businesses and financial powers were systematically shifted out of the state.

Thane:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena while addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray in Thane, ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray alleged unprecedented money distribution during the ongoing election campaign. He claimed that voters were being offered Rs 5,000 per household and alleged that candidates were being pressured to withdraw nominations in exchange for crores of rupees. He urged people not to sell their votes for cash.

“This is the first time I am seeing such shameless elections. Money is being openly distributed across Maharashtra. BJP distributes the money and Shinde’s people collect it. Houses are being given Rs 5,000. Tomorrow, what will your children say — that their parents were sold?” Thackeray said.

He alleged that nomination forms were forcibly withdrawn in over 60 constituencies through cash deals, claiming some candidates were offered between Rs 5 crore and Rs 15 crore to step aside.

Targeting the BJP leadership, Raj Thackeray referred to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning his “silence” on controversial remarks allegedly made by Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai regarding Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Thackeray warned that attempts were being made to economically and culturally shift Mumbai towards Gujarat.

“They want to take Mumbai away from Maharashtra but cannot due to geography. Once it slips from our hands, it will never come back,” he cautioned.

Uddhav attacks BJP and PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging large-scale corruption, misuse of money power and systematic attempts to silence Opposition’s voices during the ongoing elections.

Thackeray claimed that money was being openly distributed to influence voters and alleged that several candidates were offered crores to defect.

“This is not a normal election. It is a conspiracy to crush democracy and suppress people’s voices. The BJP we once knew is dead. Earlier it stood for ‘Nation First’; today it stands for corrupt people and criminals first,” he said.

Targeting the Centre, Thackeray accused the Modi government of diverting Maharashtra’s resources to Gujarat, alleging that industries, businesses, and financial powers were systematically shifted out of the state.

He accused the BJP of sheltering tainted leaders, weakening institutions, and misusing investigative agencies.

On identity politics, Thackeray reiterated that being Marathi does not make one any less Hindu, stressing respect for regional languages and cultures across India.

“In the country we are Hindus, but in Maharashtra we are Marathi—just as Gujaratis are in Gujarat and Bengalis in Bengal,” he said.

Calling the alliance between the Thackeray brothers a fight for Maharashtra’s dignity, he said Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS have come together to protest the state and democracy.

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi split the Shiv Sena despite Balasaheb Thackeray having “saved” him. He said the BJP’s relevance today is due to Balasaheb Thackeray.