Solar Eclipse 2020: Best photos of Surya Grahan 'Ring of Fire' from India and world

Image Source : ANI SolarEclipse 2020 visible in United Arab Emirates as seen in the skies of Dubai. The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 am. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

Solar Eclipse 2020 photos: The annular solar eclipse which will turn out Sun into a ring of fire will be visible across several countries in Asia, Africa today (Sunday). This is the first solar eclipse of 2020 after the one which took place almost six months back in December 2019 when people across in India, especially in southern states including Karnataka, Goa witnessed the ring of fire. The full solar eclipse was also visible in countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other nations in Asia and Africa. Solar Eclipse is one among celestial events for which sky-watchers, astronomers, researchers, scientists await to understand the nature of earth and Sun, their co-existence and unearth various mysterious that helps to know our universe in a much better way.

Image Source : NASA Ring of Fire: Annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa & Asia

Image Source : NASA People in other parts of Africa, Asia and even some of Europe and the Pacific have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting.

Just like astronomers, scientists, researchers, other people also wait for this spectacular event to witness beautiful photos view from across the world during solar eclipse. Being a phenomenon celestial event, sky-gazers wait for the opportunity to capture the moment into celluloid, photos, and enjoy one of the natural happenings that our nature has gifted us. It is always exciting to witness our moon covering the Sun, especially in the day-time when we will have an opportunity to witness the sky in not so usual way.

Earth & the Moon are in a constant dance as they orbit the Sun. This weekend, they’ll create 2 special events.



🌻 Today marks the #SummerSolstice in the Northern Hemisphere

😎 Tomorrow an annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa & Asia



More: https://t.co/e1KMaM4SEJ pic.twitter.com/unpDuF2vp9 — NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2020

Image Source : NASA The June 21, 2020, eclipse is an annular eclipse visible primarily in Africa and Asia.

Image Source : ANI Jammu witnesses Solar Eclipse2020. The solar eclipse started at 9:15 am and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 pm. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

Image Source : ANI Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in the skies of Delhi today. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.

