Solar Eclipse 2020: Best photos of Surya Grahan 'Ring of Fire' from India and world

Solar Eclipse 2020 photos: The annular solar eclipse which will turn out Sun into a ring of fire will be visible across several countries in Asia, Africa today (Sunday). This is the first solar eclipse of 2020 after the one which took place almost six months back in December 2019 when people across in India, especially in southern states including Karnataka, Goa witnessed the ring of fire. The full solar eclipse was also visible in countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other nations in Asia and Africa. Solar Eclipse is one among celestial events for which sky-watchers, astronomers, researchers, scientists await to understand the nature of earth and Sun, their co-existence and unearth various mysterious that helps to know our universe in a much better way.
Just like astronomers, scientists, researchers, other people also wait for this spectacular event to witness beautiful photos view from across the world during solar eclipse. Being a phenomenon celestial event, sky-gazers wait for the opportunity to capture the moment into celluloid, photos, and enjoy one of the natural happenings that our nature has gifted us. It is always exciting to witness our moon covering the Sun, especially in the day-time when we will have an opportunity to witness the sky in not so usual way.
Earth & the Moon are in a constant dance as they orbit the Sun. This weekend, they’ll create 2 special events.
🌻 Today marks the #SummerSolstice in the Northern Hemisphere
😎 Tomorrow an annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa & Asia
More: https://t.co/e1KMaM4SEJ pic.twitter.com/unpDuF2vp9— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2020
