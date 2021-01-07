Why Earth is spinning faster than it has in over 50 years?

Image Source : AP Apparently, our Earth is spinning faster than it has in over 50 years!

Scientists believe that Earth may be spinning faster than it has in over 50 years owing to the change in the speed of the earth’s rotation, which has increased over the last 5 decades. According to Daily Mail, since 2020, every day is taking less than 24 hours.

According to the researchers, the Earth has completed its revolutions around its axis milliseconds quicker than average. The planet's rotation varies slightly all the time depending upon the variations in atmospheric pressure, winds, ocean currents, and the movement of the core.

As per the international timekeepers, who use ultra-accurate atomic clocks to meter out the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), our blue planet took 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than the regular 24 hours to complete a rotation on July 19.

In July 2020, the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) had announced that no ‘’leap second’’ would be added to the world’s official timekeeping in December 2020.

What is 'Leap second'?

Leap seconds refer to adjustment of time. The most recent addition of leap second happened on December 31, 2016. So far, leap seconds have been added to 27 days since the 1970s, according to the IERS.

Leap seconds are added on either the last day of June or December and therefore the next potential date for a leap second is June 20, this year.

The negative leap second

On average, days are about 0.5 seconds shorter than 24 hours. Scientists around the world are considering whether to delete a second from time, which would be called a ‘’negative leap second’’. The deletion would be done to account for the change and to keep the passage of time in sync with the Earth’s rotation.

ALSO READ | Asteroids, bigger than Eiffel Tower, followed by 3 others to fly past Earth today