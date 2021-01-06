Asteroids, bigger than Eiffel Tower, followed by 3 others to fly past Earth today

Image Source : AP Asteroids, bigger than Eiffel Tower to fly past Earth today

The prediction made by popular French astrologer Nostradamus has come true. Five asteroids are approaching the Earth and are set to make a close approach today (January 6). According to the Central for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), three of these are small, however, the other two asteroids approaching Earth are said to be bigger than the size of the Eiffel Tower. The report further said the smaller planets are expected to make a thinner impact.

Notably, astrologer Nostradamus has made 6,338 predictions out of which 3797 prophecies have apparently proved correct. This time, he had said the asteroid would fly past Earth sometime during early 2021.

The bigger asteroid, 2008 AF4, is nearly half a kilometre wide. If it were to crash into the planet, the resulting impact would be the equivalent of 25 megatons to 50 megatons, the same as the largest nuclear bombs in existence today.

According to a statement by American space agency NASA, an asteroid called 2021 AC, which is twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is set to enter the Earth's orbit on Wednesday.

This asteroid will fly past the earth at a distance of 3.5 kilometres.

Another 15-metre asteroid 2019 YB4 will fly by at a safe distance of 6.4 million kilometres. This asteroid will be followed up by two more chunks of cosmic debris in the form of the 15-meter 2020 YA1 and the 21-meter 2020 YP4. 2020 YA1 and 2020 YP4 will pass by at 1.5 and 2.1 million kilometres respectively.

Earlier on January 3, a gigantic 220-meter asteroid which was as tall as the Golden Gate Bridge is tall flew past the Earth at 6.9 million kilometres.