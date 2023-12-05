Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Vasundhara Raje, others react to incident; demand immediate arrest of accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan political leaders react to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder in Jaipur.

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants Tuesday. The incident was highly condemned by the political leaders of the state who also demanded immediate arrest of accused.

Vasundhara Raje's reaction

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and one of the problems for the chief ministerial post in the state Vasundhara Raje called the incident 'unfortunate'. "The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is unfortunate. May God rest his soul in peace and provide strength to the bereaved family," she stated.

Diya Kumari appeals people to maintain social harmony

BJP leader and Vidhyadhar MLA Diya Kumari also expressed shock over the incident. "The news of the murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is shocking. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this shock," she wrote on 'X'.

The MLA also appealed people to maintain social harmony and peace and said that the BJP is determined to maintain law and order in the state. "From the very first day of formation of our government, every possible action will be taken to crack down on criminals and crime and the state will be made crime-free," Kumari added.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's reaction

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Gogamedi was not given adequate security even after he reported about threats to his life to the police. "After forming govt in Rajasthan, we will ensure peace and calm in the state. I assure you that those involved in this incident will not be spared. I appeal to the public to maintain peace," he added.

Rajasthan Governor speaks to DGP

After the incident, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to the Director General of Police (DGP) and asked him to maintain the law and order in the state. He also asked the senior police official to apprehend the accused as soon as possible.

According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon. "As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra stated.

Lawrance Bishnioi group takes responsibility

Meanwhile, gangster Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder. "We take full responsibility for Gogamedi's murder. He was killed because he used to help our enemies... He used to work to strengthen them," Kapurisar wrote in a Facebook post. Additionally, he also warned his enemies saying, "They would also meet the same fate soon."

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?

It should be noted here that Gogamedhi was associated with Rashtriya Karni Sena for a long time. After the dispute in the Karni Sena organization a long time ago, he had formed a separate organization by the name of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

He came into the limelight due to the protests in Rajasthan after the Bollywood film Padmavat and the gangster Anandpal encounter case. Many of his videos regarding this issue had also gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

