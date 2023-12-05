Watch Video: The moment when Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A video of the brutal murder has surfaced now.

According to initial reports, four miscreants jumped into his house and opened fire at him.

An FSL team visited the crime scene where Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

"Three people came here and wanted to meet Sukhdev Singh. They entered inside, had a conversation with him for around 10 minutes and then opened fire on Sukhdev Singh and he died on the spot, his security guard was also injured in the incident. He has been admitted to the hospital. In the crossfire, one out of the three assailants was also shot and he died too... The incident has been captured on CCTV. We will be able to identify the accused and arrest them as early as possible," informed Jaipur Police Commissioner, Biju George Joseph.

Members of the Rajput community protested outside a Jaipur hospital, where mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been kept.

