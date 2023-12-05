Digvijaya Singh questions EVMs after Congress debacle in polls, says any machine with a chip can be hacked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). His statement came two days after Congress' debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

Any machine with a chip can be hacked, Singh said adding he has been opposing voting by EVMs since 2003.

“Any Machine with a chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all political parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?” Singh posted on X.

BJP hits back at Congress

Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal dismissed Singh's claims and said the Congress faced defeat because of the failure of its policies, but was finding it convenient to blame the EVMs.

When contacted for a response, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the "Congress has come under the trap of the communist eco-system of 'tukde-tukde' gang."

“The truth is that the defeats are the result of failure of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, its policies and due to their leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. But they cannot admit it publicly, thus finding it convenient to blame the EVMs. They never want an introspection of their failures,” he said.

In just concluded assembly elections in key states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP swept Madhya Pradesh and wrested power from Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh tightening its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, while the Congress got 66 seats and the Bharat Adivasi Party secured one seat.

