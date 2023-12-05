Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : X Karni Sena president Sukhdev Gogamadi

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. According to initial reports, four miscreants jumped into his house and opened fire at him.

He was admitted to Metro Mass Hospital after the incident but he could not survive. The incident occurred in the Shayam Nagar area of the district. As soon as the local police came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot. Speaking to the media, a senior police official said that the entire episode has been recorded on the CCTV and footage is being examined.

According to sources, Sampat Nehra of Lawrence Vishnoi gang had earlier given a threat to the police about the incident. Apart from the local police, senior officials also reached the spot and there has been heavy police deployment in the area. The miscreants also shot the gunman Narendra. It is yet to be ascertained how many rounds of fire were shot at Gogamedi.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expresses shock

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called for an immediate arrest of accused in the matter. "Shocked by the news of the murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. I received information in this regard from the Police Commissioner and asked for the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. People will have to maintain peace and patience. Making the state crime-free is one of our top priorities as soon as the BJP government takes oath," he wrote on 'X'.

"May God grant peace to Gogamedi ji's soul. May family members and supporters and well-wishers get strength," the Union Minister added.

bout Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

It should be noted here that Gogamedhi was associated with Rashtriya Karni Sena for a long time. After the dispute in the Karni Sena organization a long time ago, he had formed a separate organization by the name of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

He came into the limelight due to the protests in Rajasthan after the Bollywood film Padmavat and the gangster Anandpal encounter case. Many of his videos regarding this issue had also gone viral on social media.

