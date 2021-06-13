Image Source : TWITTER After Karni Sena, Kshatriya body demands name change of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

After Karni Sena, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has objected to the name of the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj and termed it an insult to the great ruler. Shantanu Chauhan, youth wing head of the organization, said, "The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. The title of Yash Raj produced film 'Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name."

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded Change in the title of the film immediately and the script should be approved by senior representatives of the Kshatriya Samaj & screening of the film must also be done before the release while objectionable and distorted facts must be removed.

Earlier, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a fringe group that takes up issues related to the Rajput community, wanted that the title of the Yash Raj Films historical drama should reflect that the greatness of the last Hindu emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Just naming it “Prithviraj” does “injustice with his glory”, it said while warning of protests over the issue.

“The filmmakers have made the film on the great king Prithviraj Chauhan who was the last Hindu emperor and a great Rajput king.

How can the name of the film be kept just Prithviraj? The title should have the full name,” Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, told PTI.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for his TV series "Chanakya", is making the historical film "Prithviraj" that stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Dwivedi says he has based his film's storyline on the epic poem "Prithviraj Raso".

"Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of 'Raso', there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on 'Raso'," Dwivedi said.

"Prithviraj" is based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay essays the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori. Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita.

-with IANS inputs