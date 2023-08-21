Rajasthan CM appears before Delhi court in defamation case filed by Union Minister Shekhawat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He appeared before the court through video conferencing from Udaipur.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the cases on August 28. Gehlot had appeared in the court on August 7 also through video conferencing.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had claimed defamation by CM Gehlot after he called him and his family accused in the Sanjivani scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court had then issued summons against CM Ashok Gehlot on July 6. Gehlot had filed a revision in the sessions court against this, but he did not get relief from there. In the Revision Court, CM Gehlot was allowed to appear through video conferencing.

During the hearing in the Revision Court on August 1, it was said on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that he also has the Home Department, and being the Home Minister, SOG reports to him. The information that SOG gave them regarding the case, CM Ashok Gehlot shared it with the media. The name of Gajendra Singh's family is also there in the complaint received by SOG, it was mentioned.

On the other hand, the advocates of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat argued that they were not named in any of the complaints. After the defamation case was registered, the alleged facts were collected by the SOG, they said.

Ashok Gehlot will have to take bail, says Shekhawat

Hitting out at Rajashtan Chief Minister, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Ashok Gehlot will have to take bail in the defamation case filed by him.

Talking to reporters at the BJP office, Shekhawat said, "if the Chief Minister believes that he did not commit defamation, there was no need to cry over this... he can be arrested anytime. Ashok Gehlot shouldn't forcefully call himself a victim and seek sympathy... I have not committed any sin or have anything to do with Sanjivani case. Me or my family members of three generations are neither a director, employee, manager, or depositor in Sanjivani case... Yesterday he (AShok Gehlot) said that I am accused in the SOG investigation. I want to ask him at what time my name was registered as an accused in the case. If my name is added, then it happened after I filed a defamation case. Because he (Gehlot) said that SOG has found him guilty since the beginning. If that would have been the case, why my name was not there in the earlier chargesheets?"

Shekhawat filed defamation case 5 months ago

About five months ago, Shekhawat presented the defamation claim against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot based on the CM's claim that his family is accused in the Sanjivani scam. Actually, Gehlot had said after the budget review meeting at the secretariat on February 21 that the entire family, including Gajendra Singh's parents and wife, are involved in the Sanjivani scam.

Even before this incident, there has been a continuous war of words between the two leaders.

CM Ashok Gehlot also attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh regarding the defamation case. Gehlot had said that "the entire scam is on paper. The defamation case of Gajendra Singh is welcome. At least on this pretext, the case will move forward."

Addressing PM Modi, Gehlot had said that he should remove Gajendra Singh from his cabinet.

----------------

Speaking on the matter, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "I have never taken a bail, now Chief Minister Asok Gehlot will have to take bail.

He further asked, "Ashok Gehlot should tell why his (Shekhawat) name is not in their in the chargesheet and said that his three generations have nothing to do with the Sanjivani case.

Shekhawat retaliated strongly on Sunday after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegation that he was accused in the Sanjivani case. He said that his name is not there in any of the chargesheets presented by the SOG, nor did he ever apply for bail in this case, rather he applied for cancellation of the case, on which the court agreed with him and took cognizance.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Security tightened along India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, ban on roaming at night in 52 villages