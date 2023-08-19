Rajasthan: Security tightened along India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, ban on roaming at night in 52 villages

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH.COM Picture for representation purpose

With a view to curb infiltration, night travel has been banned within 5-km of the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. District Collector Ashish Gupta on Saturday issued a notification for the same instructing people to stay inside their houses from 7 pm to 6 am in the morning in the border areas.

This order will remain in force till December 12, 2023. In the order, it has been clearly stated that if anyone wants to stay outside during the fixed time, then they will have to take permission for this. Otherwise, legal action can be taken against such people. As per the order of the District Collector, the ban has been imposed in 52 villages of Jaisalmer and Pokaran tehsils.

However, in case of going out for essential work from 6 pm to 7 am, a valid permit has been arranged, which can be obtained from the Border Security Force post located near the village.

Cases of drug smuggling are continuously increasing across the Indo-Pak border adjoining Jaisalmer district. At the same time, many cases of infiltration have also come to the fore. Not only this, the use of Pakistan SIM has also been banned in the border areas. Hence in an attempt to curb anti-national incidents like the illegal entry of smugglers, intruders and anti-social elements, a ban has been imposed on the movement of people at night.