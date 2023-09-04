Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Jaisalmer today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Parivartan Sankalp Yatra: The third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

According to BJP, the 'Parivartan Yatra' will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days. The yatra will culminate in Jodhpur on 21 September.

The yatra will cover 33 constituencies in six districts of the Jodhpur division -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur. It will also pass through 10 constituencies of Nagaur district and eight constituencies of Ajmer district. The BJP said that during the yatra, 45 public meetings will be held and the final one will be held here on September 21.

Yatra will mark the end of the Ashok Gehlot-led government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the second 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. Addressing a public meeting in Dungarpur, Shah said that when the Yatra will conclude after traversing through Rajasthan, it will mark the end of the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatras

The party will launch a total of four yatras from different locations and each yatra will be inaugurated by a central leader, covering all 200 assembly constituencies. The Yatra which began on September 2, will culminate with a mega public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 in Jaipur.

The first yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. This yatra has been launched by the state BJP on various issues against the Congress government in the state.

The fourth Yatra is scheduled to start from Gogamedi, Hanumangarh, and will be flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state president, CP Joshi, and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sateyndra Poonia will also take part in the programmes.

The four yatras will traverse through all 200 assembly constituencies under which Kisan chaupal, motorcycle rallies, meeting of women, Dalit chaupals will be organised to seek votes for the party.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

