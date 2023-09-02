BJP national president JP Nadda attacks Gehlot government over corruption at Rajasthan rally

Follow us on Image Source : JP NADDA (TWITTER) BJP national president JP Nadda

Rajasthan: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and other issues. During his address in a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur on the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra', he accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. He also called upon the people to remove the government if they want to change the situation in the state.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Gehlot government over viral video of a Pratapgarh woman paraded naked. "I got to hear about the incident in Pratapgarh yesterday. How humanity has been put to shame. Every day women are being insulted in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot's government remains a mute spectator. Be it the Alwar incident, Bhilwara incident, Barmer, Churu - heinous crimes, incidents of rape of minor girls are happening everywhere. They are raped, brunt in furnaces, thrown into a well after pouring acid on them...The National Crime Report states that Rajasthan is number one in women's harassment...On average, 19 cases are being reported daily in Rajasthan. About 22 per cent of rape cases are happening in Rajasthan alone. Such a government has no right to continue in power," said BJP national president JP Nadda in Sawai Madhopur.

He accused the state government of being a 'Grih-loot sarkar' that loots houses of people, and alleged that the ruling Congress in the state has given a free hand to its MLAs to indulge in corruption and fill the pockets of their party "bosses" in Delhi. Targeting the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said the grouping "does not care for the people". They are only worried about saving their families and therefore, they have joined hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"The Grand Alliance members want to remove Modi ji because they are concerned not about the country but only about their families. The opposition alliance is only concerned about taking the family forward! Lalu is worried about Tejaswi, Sonia is worried about Rahul, Akhilesh is worried about Dimple, Uddhav is worried about Aditya and Mamta Didi is worried about her nephew," Nadda said.

He accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. "2G Scam, Coal Scam, Commonwealth Scam, in this way they committed countless scams". "Therefore, they have nothing to do with the country, they are only doing it to hide their corruption and save their families," Nadda said.

"This is not Gehlot government, this is a 'Grih-loot' sarkar that loots houses of the people. The Congress means loot, corruption and misgovernance," he claimed, addressing a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur on the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra'. "They do not care for the peace and happiness of Rajasthan. It is their desire to do corruption, give a free hand to MLAs, make provisions for open loot and ensure that this money goes to the bosses in Delhi," Nadda alleged.

He added that the Congress was not bothered about the country but for the "relaunch" of Rahul Gandhi. Nadda also named leaders of other opposition parties and alleged that they were only bothered about saving their families. "They say remove Modi because they are worried about their families. We say take Modi forward and take the country forward," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)