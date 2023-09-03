Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Rajasthan to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to poll-bound Rajasthan, where he will launch the second 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. The assembly election in the state is due later this year.

JP Nadda flagged off Parivartan Sankalp Yatra

Earlier on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda flagged off the first Parivartan Sankalp Yatra from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. This yatra has been launched by the state BJP on various issues against the Congress government in the state. This yatra will pass through all the 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover over 9000 kms thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state.

Launching a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and other issues, Nadda accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. He also called upon the people to remove the government if they wanted to change the situation in the state.

"When the Ashok Gehlot government of the Congress party puts the state in chaos, it indulges in misgovernance, people of the state get fed up due to misrule and it abolished reservation for women, then it becomes the responsibility of every BJP worker to go to the people of the state and tell them all about this misrule, misgovernance and chaos in the state. People of Rajasthan will not tolerate this misrule and misgovernance, he said.

He said that this is not the Congress government in the state, rather this is the government of massive corruption and loot which has given all its MLAs to loot the state. "The people in the Rajasthan government engage in massive corruption to please their bosses sitting in Delhi. This corrupt and incompetent government will be uprooted through democratic means with the cooperation and support of the people of Rajasthan," he added.

Parivartan Sankalp Yatras

The party will launch a total of four yatras from different locations and each yatra will be inaugurated by a central leader, covering all 200 assembly constituencies. The Yatra which began on September 2, will culminate with a mega public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 in Jaipur.

The third yatra will be launched in Jaisalmer on September 4 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while the fourth Yatra scheduled to start from Gogamedi, Hanumangarh, will be flagded off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state president, CP Joshi, and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sateyndra Poonia will also take part in the programmes.

The four yatras will traverse through all 200 assembly constituencies under which Kisan chaupal, motorcycle rallies, meeting of women, Dalit chaupals will be organised to seek votes for the party.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

