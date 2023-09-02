Rajasthan: CM Gehlot meets kin of woman who was paraded naked in Pratapgarh, SIT formed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks with the media

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Pratapgarh district on Saturday to meet the 21-year-old tribal woman who was allegedly stripped naked and paraded by her husband and in-laws. An SIT has also been formed and 11 people have been arrested, according to CM.

"In this case, an SIT has been formed. 11 people have been arrested... I spoke to the victim's family and assured them that justice would prevail... I offered her a government job... And we will make a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs," said CM Gehlot after meeting the victim.

The incident took place on Thursday, September 1, in a village in Pratapgarh district. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur. She is said to be in a stable condition. Gehlot has condemned the incident and said that the guilty will be punished severely. He has also directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The incident has sparked outrage in Rajasthan and across the country. It has also raised questions about the safety of women in the state. The incident has also put the spotlight on the issue of violence against women in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts on incident

Meanwhile, talking tough on the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident of stripping a tribal woman and parading her, saying that it is very important to punish the criminals.

"The Rajasthan government has taken quick action and arrested the criminals and has announced to prosecute them in the fast track court and get them punished," wrote Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X.

In 2022, there were 52,827 cases of crime against women reported in Rajasthan, which is more than the number of cases reported in any other state.

The Rajasthan government has taken some steps to address the issue of violence against women. In 2021, it launched a scheme called "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child). The scheme aims to improve the status of girls and women in the state.

The government has also set up a number of women's helplines and shelters. However, more needs to be done to protect women from violence.

Also read | Rajasthan women paraded naked: CM Gehlot to visit Pratapgarh, likely to meet victim

Also read | Sachin Pilot to contest Rajasthan Assembly election from Tonk seat, claims Congress district chief Hari Prasad