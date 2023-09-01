Sachin Pilot to contest Rajasthan Assembly election from Tonk seat, claims Congress district chief Hari Prasad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan elections: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot will contest the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan from the Tonk assembly seat only, claims Congress District President Hari Prasad Bairwa.

Addressing a presser, Hari Prasad Bairwa said that a proposal was made and sent to Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot by the District Congress Committee to demand that he must contest in the upcoming election from the same seat.

Bairwa informed that Sachin Pilot has given his approval on the proposal... so now it can be officially said that Sachin Pilot will contest elections from Tonk, putting an end to all the speculations of him being contesting from any other seat.

However, this development has come at a time when 18 other Congress leaders have expressed their intention to contest the elections from Tonk Assembly and presented their candidature which has fueled another round of discussions within the party.

Earlier, rumours were around that Sachin Pilot may contest from Dausa or Ajmer seat.

Report by Purushottam Kumar

