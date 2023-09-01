'Impossible for BJP to win elections if...': Rahul Gandhi after I.N.D.I.A. bloc Mumbai meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi during I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting in Mumbai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it will be impossible for the BJP to win in the next Lok Sabha elections if all the Opposition parties unit. The Congress scion made this statement at the presser held after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in Mumbai.

"Today, two very big steps were taken. If parties on this stage unite, it is impossible for BJP to win elections. The task in front of us is to come together in the most efficient way," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi on seat-sharing in I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi said that forming a coordination committee and the decision to expedite seat-sharing discussions are two steps necessary to ensure that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance defeats the BJP.

"The nexus between the Prime Minister and one businessman is for every person to see... I am confident that our alliance will defeat the BJP. The real work in this alliance is the relationships that are forged between leaders of this alliance. The past two meetings have done a huge amount of work to build rapport and to ensure that we all work as one...," he said.

Chinese have taken Indian land, PM is lying, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on his recent Ladakh visit, Rahul Gandhi said, "I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Lake right in front of where the Chinese are. I had detailed discussions, probably the most detailed discussion that any politician outside Ladakh has had with the people of Ladakh. They categorically told me that the Chinese have taken Indian land. They categorically told me that the PM is lying about the fact that the Chinese have not taken Indian land."

"Every single person in Ladakh knows that the people of India and the people of Ladakh have been betrayed by the Government of India. There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the Government and the Chinese. There is clearly a change on the borders. Our shepherds themselves told us that they are not being allowed into the areas where they were allowed... It is extremely shameful what has happened in Ladakh," Rahul Gandhi said.

