'One Nation, One Election': Former President Ram Nath Kovind to head committee formed by Modi govt

'One Nation, One Election': The Centre on Thursday formed a committee for 'One Nation, One Election' under the leadership of former president Ramnath Kovind.

On Thursday, it was speculated that the central government may introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill during Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing this idea to hold assembly and general elections simultaneously. A move which will bring down the cost of holding elections and also save time for governance.

On National Voters' Day in 2022, PM Modi had raised the issues of "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", saying that continuous cycle of elections result in politics being seen in everything while development works suffer. Pushing for discussion on "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", he said let different point of views emerge.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

