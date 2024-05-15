Andhra elections: EC summons State Chief Secretary, DGP on post-poll violence

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India has taken a cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh and summoned the state's chief secretary and the DGP on Thursday, said the sources. They said the poll body has asked them to "personally explain" the administration's failure to contain the incidents.

The EC has reminded the state government that the Model Code of Conduct is still in force, asking the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure such incidents are not repeated, they added.

The sources, quoting a poll official, said the Commission has repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for violence in a democracy and since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally monitoring the election space to ensure peaceful and violence-free conduct of polls, the officials asserted.

When they appear at the EC headquarters on Thursday, the top Andhra Pradesh officials will be asked to "personally explain" the reasons for the administration's failure to contain the post-poll violence, the sources said.

They said the top officials from the state will also be asked about preemptive steps being taken to avoid any such incidents in the future.

Some parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed post-poll violence on Tuesday where Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held simultaneously on Monday.

The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have levelled allegations against each other for the incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

