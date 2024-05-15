Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Andhra elections: EC summons State Chief Secretary, DGP on post-poll violence

Andhra elections: EC summons State Chief Secretary, DGP on post-poll violence

Leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP levelled allegations against each other for the post-poll violence seeking against the accused. Andhra Pradesh registered a total polling percentage of 80. 66 per cent in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 15:35 IST
Election Commission of India
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India has taken a cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh and summoned the state's chief secretary and the DGP on Thursday, said the sources. They said the poll body has asked them to "personally explain" the administration's failure to contain the incidents.

The EC has reminded the state government that the Model Code of Conduct is still in force, asking the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure such incidents are not repeated, they added.

The sources, quoting a poll official, said the Commission has repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for violence in a democracy and since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally monitoring the election space to ensure peaceful and violence-free conduct of polls, the officials asserted.

When they appear at the EC headquarters on Thursday, the top Andhra Pradesh officials will be asked to "personally explain" the reasons for the administration's failure to contain the post-poll violence, the sources said.

They said the top officials from the state will also be asked about preemptive steps being taken to avoid any such incidents in the future.

Some parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed post-poll violence on Tuesday where Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held simultaneously on Monday.

The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have levelled allegations against each other for the incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Kharge says departure of PM Modi confirmed, Akhilesh Yadav adds INDIA bloc stopped BJP's 'rath'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement