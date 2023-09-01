I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc forms resolution to fight 'Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible'

Follow us on Image Source : VIJAI LAKSHMI/INDIA TV I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc

The I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc parties on Friday formed a resolution to jointly contest the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha as far as possible. It was also decided that seat sharing formulae will be finalised by September 30 by INDIA bloc coordination committee, sources said.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance."

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India in different languages. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA!" resolution read.

Amid speculation of early polls and formation of a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday initiated crucial discussions to give structure to their cooperation and crystallise their plans about seat sharing and a common agenda to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A 13-member coordination committe was also formed which included NCP chief SHarad Pawar and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

