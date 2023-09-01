Opposition Mumbai meet: Be prepared for more arrests due to BJP's vendetta politics, Kharge tells leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed a message to the leaders attending the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A’s meeting in Mumbai on Friday (September 1) and said that they should be prepared for more raids and arrests in the near future owing to the BJP government's “vendetta politics”.

Kharge alleged that the more the Opposition’s grand alliance gains ground, the more the Centre will “misuse” the agencies against the leaders. He said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government "nervous".

The third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance took place in Mumbai today hosted by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP Govt will misuse agencies against our leaders. It has done the same in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal,” he said in his opening remarks.

Alleging that the BJP and RSS spread “communal poison” in the last nine years, Kharge gave an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar school incident in which a school student was seen being hit by other students.

“In fact Last week, it was done in Jharkhand and in Chattisgarh... The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last 9 years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and innocent school children,” he said.

The Congress president attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the I.N.D.I.A alliance earlier and said that the success of the bloc’s first and second meeting, held in Patna and Bengaluru respectively, can be measured by the Prime Minister’s speeches.

“The success of both our meetings, 1st in Patna and 2nd in Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the PM in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)