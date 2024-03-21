Rajasthan: Three children among five of family burnt to death after cylinder catches fire in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jaipur: In a tragic fire incident, five members of a family, including three children, were charred to death after a cylinder kept in their house caught fire in Rajasthan's Jaipur on the intervening night of Wednesday (March 20) and Thursday (March 21).

The accident occurred in Jaisalya village within the jurisdiction of the Vishwakarma police station in Jaipur. The five people, who hailed from Bihar's Madhubani, were living in rented accommodation in Jaipur.

What was cause of fire?

The family members were asleep when the cylinder kept in the house caught fire, engulfing all five people in a sudden blaze. Tragically, in the fire incident, a couple and their three children were charred to death. In an attempt to flee from the fire, everyone huddled in the corner of the room and sat down, but unfortunately, they could not escape the flames.

Those killed were identified as Rajesh (26), his wife Ruby (24), Ishu (7), Dilkhush (2), and their 1-year-old child.

The cause of the accident is suspected to be gas leakage from the regulator of the gas cylinder, leading to a fire.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expresses grief

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed grief over the incident. Sharma said that he have issued directives to ensure the availability of appropriate medical treatment facilities for the injured.

"The news of the untimely demise of 5 citizens due to a devastating fire in Vishwakarma, Jaipur, is deeply heartbreaking. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls in his divine abode and to provide strength to their families to endure this thunderbolt of grief. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and have issued directives to ensure the availability of appropriate medical treatment facilities for them," Chief Minister wrote on X.

(Input from Dinesh Kumawat)

