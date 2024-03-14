Delhi: Two children among four killed in fire at residential building in Shastri Nagar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from the spot

New Delhi: Two children and a married couple lost their lives due to suffocation following a massive fire that erupted in a residential building located in the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Two girls died due to suffocation

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Manoj (30) and his wife Suman (28), along with two girls aged five and three years.

"We got information from the hospital that four people -- two children and a married couple -- died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said.

Police received a call at approximately 5:20 am about a major fire in the Shastri Nagar area of Shahdara. The Delhi Fire Services were promptly informed. In response, a local police team, along with four fire tenders, ambulances, and PCR vans, were swiftly rushed to the spot, said the officer.

Fire broke out at parking lot

Police said that the building where the fire originated comprises four floors, with a car-parking facility situated on the ground floor. The fire is believed to have started in the parking lot, with smoke quickly spreading throughout the entire building.

"Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

