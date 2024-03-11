Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Kamathipura, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Fire breaks out in building in Kamathipura, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Kamathipura in south Mumbai at 10pm on Monday, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The fire is confined to the third floor of Pathare building/Ali Akbar Chawl in Gully number 14, he added.

"There is no report of anyone getting injured. Three fire engines along with ambulances and other vehicles are at the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze is on. Further details are awaited," he added.

Earlier, a fire broke out on the 14th floor at a Mumbai high-rise on Wednesday. The blaze erupted in the Navroze Hill society in the Bandra region.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No reports of anybody getting injured in the incident have surfaced so far. Relevant authorities are taking stock of the situation. Nobody was injured and the flames were doused after efforts of more than one-and-half hours, a civic official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

