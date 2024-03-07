Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: 4-year-old girl killed as massive fire sweeps through residential school in Bijapur | VIDEO

Chhattisgarh: 4-year-old girl killed as massive fire sweeps through residential school in Bijapur | VIDEO

The incident occurred at the Chintakonta porta-cabin within the limits of the Awapalli Police Station area in Bijapur. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bijapur Updated on: March 07, 2024 9:41 IST
Four-year-old girl killed in fire at residential school in Chhattisgarh
Image Source : ANI The blaze erupted at the porta-cabin school for girls at Chintakonta village in Bijapur.

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was killed after a massive fire erupted in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district. According to details, the blaze erupted on Wednesday night (March 6) at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls at Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

A school education department official said that the victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, for the last few days, he said

"All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries," the official added. 

Further details are awaited as authorities are yet to ascertain the cause and extent of the fire.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Police constable, Naxalite killed in encounter in Kanker

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement