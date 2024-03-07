Chhattisgarh: 4-year-old girl killed as massive fire sweeps through residential school in Bijapur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The blaze erupted at the porta-cabin school for girls at Chintakonta village in Bijapur.

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was killed after a massive fire erupted in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district. According to details, the blaze erupted on Wednesday night (March 6) at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls at Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits.

A school education department official said that the victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, for the last few days, he said

"All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries," the official added.

Further details are awaited as authorities are yet to ascertain the cause and extent of the fire.

